Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd picked up his eighth cap for England in Argentina on Saturday.
The Sale Sharks prop forward was brought on as a second-half replacement as the Red Roses beat their hosts 12-35 at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata.
It was 2023 Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year’s first appearance for the side since last summer, although he did feature at the end of last month for an England XV versus a France XV at Twickenham.
England face Argentina again this Saturday in San Juan. Kick off is 8.40pm BST.
The tour will conclude with a match against the USA in Washington, on Saturday, July 19.
The Argentina match will be broadcast once again on Sky Sports, with the USA game available to stream on RugbyPass TV.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.