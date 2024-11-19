Manx rally driver Mark Higgins’s hopes of winning this season’s British Historic Rally Championship have been dashed by injury.
Higgins had an accident at his mid-Wales home that has resulted in a dislocated shoulder.
This injury means he is no longer able to compete for the BHRC overall title at the end-of-season Anglo Caledonian Rally in Carlisle this weekend.
The Manxman had piloted the David Appleby Engineering TR7, which is a replica of the car island resident Tony Pond rallied in the late 1970s and 1980s, to two wins and two runner-up results in the championship this season to put him in the title mix.
He was also on course for a good result in May’s Manx Rally but gearbox problems with the Triumph ultimately forced him to retire.
The former British Rally Champion’s withdrawal from this weekend’s event means the historic crown will go to title rival and current series leader Seb Perez.
Despite not competing this weekend, the TV and film stuntman has still secured the BHRC FIA Class title.
Reflecting on the season, Higgins said: ‘I am so gutted and sorry to the DAE team, sponsors and supporters.
‘It’s been an amazing season with such an amazing car.
‘The TR7 V8 is a beast to handle when I am fully fit, let alone when I am walking wounded. It would have been a tough yet fun battle, and I am just so gutted the season has ended like this.’
David Appleby added: ‘The TR project has been many years in the making, and I am so proud to see her do so well in her first season. We set out to win the FIA Class and we just did that.
‘Thanks to Mark and Carl Williamson, we have had an amazing season, and we are very sad that Mark’s injury is preventing us from battling for the BHRC overall title. We wish Mark a speedy recovery.’