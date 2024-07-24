More than 1,000 riders from around the world are set to take part in a range of closed roads cycling events over this weekend.
The ninth annual Gran Fondo Isle of Man event, powered by Santander, will include in excess of 500 visiting riders from 30 countries to contest what is the final qualification round of the 2024 UCI Gran Fondo World Series.
Included in the entry are riders from as far afield as the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, Hong Kong and New Zealand along with many more from a wide range of European countries. The feature event is unquestionably Sunday’s 85-mile Gran Fondo, taking in a challenging route that features more than 7,000 feet of climbing.
More than 300 riders will take to the start line at the Mooragh Park from 9.30am. Greeba’s Corrin Leeming is among the favourites, having finished in the top five on three previous occasions, often only losing out to full-time professional riders.
He leads a strong CC Isle of Man team which also includes top-10 finisher last year Mark Horsthuis and recent winner of Gran Fondo Ireland Marcus Christie. Another local rider with a strong record in the event is Will Draper, and the pro triathlete will be looking to go one better than in 2023 when he finished a close second in the weather-affected event. Two more locals expected to be in the mix include The Cycling Academy duo of Callum Salisbury and Niall Colquitt, the latter man finishing an impressive fourth place on his debut 12 months ago. Visiting riders with previous top-20 finishes include NoPinz founder Blake Pond, Scotsman Andy Bruce, Welshman Huw Owen and Northern Ireland’s Nigel Watt.
Local club Manx Viking Wheelers can look to Rob Sorby, Simon Harding, Niall Quiggan and Nick Colbourn for a result, with Sorby being a previous podium finisher back in 2017. The Utmost Mezzo Junior CT field a strong squad made up of Will Curphey, Orry Lund, James Kinrade, Cian Howard, Owen Collins and Ivan Sorby. Leading the women’s entry is former professional Jennifer Powell, who is still competing competitively, taking third place in the recent Dudley GP. Lithuania’s Vida Dolgoviene and Belgium’s Cynthia Beyne come into the event with strong results on the Continent and should feature on the leaderboard. Local girls Sophie Smith (Utmost Mezzo) and Jess Pickavance (LivCC Halo Films) will call on their local knowledge in the fight for the podium. Whilst the race at the front of the Gran Fondo is likely to be fast and furious, for most of the riders the challenge is a personal one. Getting to the finish is enough reward for what is a particularly challenging parcours.
Among those taking part for the first time looking to enjoy the event, is new resident and factory Honda TT rider Dean Harrison, who will no doubt be able to call on much encouragement from local supporters as he makes his way round the course. Running simultaneously with the Gran Fondo will be a Medio Fondo over 40 miles and a Piccolo Fondo over 20 miles, meaning around 800 riders will be circulating the island’s roads at the same time. The event also features an individual time trial on Saturday, where more than 100 riders will take on a closed roads ascent of the Mountain section of the Snaefell Mountain (TT) Course, and a Minisculo Fondo for younger riders on a half-mile closed roads circuit round the Mooragh Park. The event is once again headquartered at Mooragh Park, where there will be a ‘Riders’ Village’ featuring a range of facilities and attractions for riders and supporters to enjoy throughout the weekend. All event information (including road closures and restrictions) can be found at the Gran Fondo Isle of Man official web site at www.granfondoisleofman.com