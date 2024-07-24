Among those taking part for the first time looking to enjoy the event, is new resident and factory Honda TT rider Dean Harrison, who will no doubt be able to call on much encouragement from local supporters as he makes his way round the course. Running simultaneously with the Gran Fondo will be a Medio Fondo over 40 miles and a Piccolo Fondo over 20 miles, meaning around 800 riders will be circulating the island’s roads at the same time. The event also features an individual time trial on Saturday, where more than 100 riders will take on a closed roads ascent of the Mountain section of the Snaefell Mountain (TT) Course, and a Minisculo Fondo for younger riders on a half-mile closed roads circuit round the Mooragh Park. The event is once again headquartered at Mooragh Park, where there will be a ‘Riders’ Village’ featuring a range of facilities and attractions for riders and supporters to enjoy throughout the weekend. All event information (including road closures and restrictions) can be found at the Gran Fondo Isle of Man official web site at www.granfondoisleofman.com