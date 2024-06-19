The annual 1886 Middle Distance Triathlon took place at Mooragh Park in Ramsey last weekend.
The event attracted a good number of brave athletes to take part in the 1.9-kilometre swim, 56-mile cycle ride and half-marathon run.
Athletes of all ages and skill levels gathered on Sunday to compete as both individuals and teams.
The race kicked off with a swim in the lake, followed by a scenic cycling route around the north of the island and culminated with a demanding run through Ramsey, ending back at the lake.
Among the standout performances of the day, Andrew Isaac emerged as the overall winner, completing the course in an impressive four hours and 20 minutes.
In the women's race, India Halsall showcased a strong performance, finishing first with a time of six hours five minutes in her first middle distance event.
The organisers would like to extend their thanks to sponsor 1886 and to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible.
Their contributions and enthusiasm helped create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
Results:
Men’s race 1, Andrew Isaac 4 hours 20 minutes; 2, Neil Kelly 4.45; 3, James Reed 5hrs
Women’s race 1, India Halsall 6hr 5m; 2, Emma Vickers; 2, Katherine Cubbon.
Team results
Men’s winners - Richard George, Gianni Epifani and Matt Callister 4hr 29m.
Women’s winners - Clara Isaac and Caitlin Gelder 5hr 20m.
Mixed team winners - Sophie Acton and Andrew Isaac 5hr 29m.
-The next Manx Tri Club event will be held on Sunday, July 21 when the 1886 Super Sprint Team Relay takes place.
For more information about the Manx Tri Club and upcoming events, visit https://manxtriclub.com or find the club on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
RICH GEORGE