After a thrilling semi-final win against Guildford, the Isle of Man Boys under-16s hockey team takes on Hampton-in-Arden in the England Hockey Tier Two Boys Plate final in Nottingham on Sunday.
Both teams have had a fantastic run so far and they will be eager to make their mark in this crucial match.
The Manx side has been in scintillating form, having scored 25 goals in their last four matches while conceding only three. They will be brimming with confidence and look to carry their momentum into this crucial encounter. Their attacking prowess has been their strength, supported by a resilient defensive line and fluid attacking style.
The Isle of Man side will be looking to continue their goal-scoring spree against a tough Hampton-in-Arden Boys team.
The final promises to be an entertaining encounter between two well-matched teams. Both sides will look to dominate the proceedings and stamp their authority on the match early on. The island youngsters’ attacking style will be up against Hampton-in-Arden’s defensive solidity, making for an intriguing contest.
The Nottingham hockey ground will be buzzing with excitement as the two teams step onto the field to battle it out for the title, with the Manx side supported by many travelling family and friends.
The kind support provided by OAK - the sponsors of the Isle of Man junior squads - is vital to the success of the team and the u16s players, coaches and parents are grateful for the backing over the last few seasons. They also wish to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for the sports assistance discount used on many trips this year.
The boys enter the final stages of preparation this week with a short training session planned for Friday and one on Saturday as they look to put the finishing touches to their game plan for Sunday’s final which pushes back at noon.
LOCAL LEAGUES
Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Rossborough men’s and women’s leagues continue this weekend.
In the Men’s Premiership all games apart from Motorworx Valkyrs vs Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A have had to be rearranged because of the aforementioned u16 boys Tier Two plate final.
In Men’s Division Two, J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown B will play LJ Partnership Ramsey B and, with Town having won the league, they will be keen to finish on a high.
Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will battle it out against J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown C for those mid-table places.
In the Women’s Premiership, newly-crowned champions J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A which looks like an uphill battle.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A vs Motorworx Valkyrs A will be a game for pride more than anything as both positions have already been solidified.
Women’s Division One runners-up Motorworx Valkyrs B play third-placed LJ Partnership Ramsey A this weekend, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings B will face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C in a match they should claim two points from.
Champions Athena Harlequins A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B in the final game of the day in this league.
In Women’s Division Two will have everyone playing for mid-table places. LJ Partnership Ramsey B could still beat J.Qualtrough and Co Castletown D to the runners-up spot should they beat Town C who will do everything in their power to finish without a loss.
Castletown D play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C - these teams have had some very close games over the season with only one goal separating them.
FIXTURES
Saturday, April 1.
Rossborough Men’s Premier League
2.05pmCastletown A v Bacchas B
@ King William’s College
12.35pmValkyrs A v Bacchas A @ QEII
2.05pmRamsey A v Vikings A
@ Ramsey Grammar School
Rossborough Men’s Division One
3.35pmValkyrs B v Harlequins s A
2.05pmVikings C v Vikings B
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
12.35pmCastletown B v Ramsey B
3.35pmBacchas Colts v Castletown C
@ Ramsey Grammar School
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
12.35pmBacchas A v Castletown A
@ National Sports Centre
2.05pmValkyrs A v Vikings A @ QEII
Rossborough Women’s Division One
12.35pmBacchas C v Vikings B
@ King William’s College
3.35pmValkyrs B v Ramsey A
@ QEII
2.05pmHarlequins A v Bacchas B
@ Castle Rushen High School
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
12.35pmVikings C v Valkyrs C
@ Castle Rushen High School
3.35pmCastletown C v Ramsey B
@ King William’s College
3.35pmHarlequins B v Castletown D
@ National Sports Centre
Rossborough Mixed Under-15 League 2
11.05amHarlequins v Castletown Sabres
@ National Sports Centre
11.05am Vikings v Bacchas A
@ Castle Rushen High School
11.05am Valkyrs v Castletown Sharks
@ QEII High School