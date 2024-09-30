T45 Jiu Jitsu Isle of Man took part in the Grappling Industries BJJ, GI and Nogi round robin tournament in Dublin recently.
The event, at the DCU Sports Complex in the Whitehall part of the Irish capital, saw more than 900 competitors taking part over the course of the two-day competition.
T45 Isle of Man was joined by its sister academy from Cork for the event, the pairing earning silver in adult division’s best overall academy category.
Taking part for the island team were four adult team members - Oliver Dunne, Kieran Coney, Christian Brew and Myles Joughin.
Also making the trip to the tournament were two of the club’s juveniles - Caleb Crowe and William Christian - who showcased some great jiu-jitsu.
Every member of the team made the podium, the six island athletes earning six golds, three silvers and two bronze medals.
Speaking about the trip a spokesperson for the club said: ‘Some matches went our way and some didn’t, but most importantly, we’re incredibly proud of all our members for the continued work, focus and dedication shown as well as the constant drive for improvement and, of course, everyone’s amazing attitude.’
‘There was a great display of support and teamwork from everyone at the competition and the gym, including those who travelled to help corner, cheer and enjoy the weekend together.
‘We would also like to make special thanks to The Sound Cafe for its continued support and the Recovery Room for keeping the guys in top shape during their training.’
The team is now getting ready for its next competition, the nogi European champions in Rome, and the European Jiu Jitsu Champions in Lisbon.