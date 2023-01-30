The group stages of the football tournament within this summer's Island Games in Guernsey have been drawn.
In the 16-team men's competition, the Manx have been drawn in group two alongside Shetland, the Falklands and Yns Mon (Anglesey) as the squad aim to match their gold-winning feats of 2017 when football was last in the Games.
The 10-team women's event sees the Isle of Man up against the Isle of Wight and Menorca in the initial stages.
Gary Roberts, the Guernsey Games' football coordinator said: ‘The organising committee is progressing well with preparations for the competitions, and this includes plans to introduce a £125k pitch maintenance equipment bank that will be used to ensure the pitches at College Field, Corbet Field, Northfield, Blanche Pierre Lane and the Track are in the best possible condition.'
Group games will take place between July 9-11. The top teams from each group will go through to the play-offs on July 13 with the finals the following day.