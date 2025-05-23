Isle of Man Squash Rackets Association has confirmed its team which will compete in the Island Games this summer.
The biennial multi-sport event takes place in Orkney between July 12-18 and sees around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.
The Isle of Man will be represented by six players in the squash events, three men and three women.
The team comprises the following: Men – Josh Green, Patrick Fitzpatrick and Thomas Whiteway. Women – Beth Jones, Clare Townsend, Dasa Brynjolffssen
Getting a team to the Island Games is a big financial commitment, therefore Isle of Man Squash Rackets Association is currently looking for sponsorship and support to help cover the costs.
If anyone is able to help or if have any fundraising ideas or contacts, get in touch with the association by emailing [email protected]