Motorcycling history has been etched into the Snaefell Mountain Course once again, as the Isle of Man TT Races pays tribute to Michael Dunlop, the most successful rider in the event’s history, by naming a corner in his honour.
With just days to go until the 2025 TT fortnight, organisers have unveiled a new directional board dedicated to the Ballymoney rider.
The corner, now officially titled ‘MD’s’, is located on the approach to the 27th milestone on the Mountain Section of the course, a symbolic nod to Dunlop’s record-breaking 27th TT win in 2024, which saw him surpass the long-standing benchmark set by his late uncle, Joey Dunlop, in 2000.
The left-hand bend was previously unnamed, and its new title recognises a defining moment in TT history, one that firmly placed Michael at the pinnacle of road racing’s most iconic event.
Speaking at the unveiling, Dunlop said: ‘It is a real, genuine honour to have this happen, and it’s something I’m really proud of.
‘Anyone that knows me will know how important history and legacy is to me.
‘I’m definitely not one for the attention, and I think everyone knows I don’t really enjoy the spotlight, but to be recognised in this way is special and means a great deal to me.’
‘I’ve still got plenty of wins in me yet, who knows where I’ll get to in that respect, but to know that this corner is here and will always be here – it’s a real privilege.’
In 2024, Michael not only broke Joey’s all-time record of 26 wins – a feat that had stood since the turn of the millennium – but also went on to claim his 28th and 29th titles, putting him in a league of his own with 29 TT victories from 87 starts and 44 podium finishes.
The dedication of ‘MD’s’ sees Dunlop join an elite group of road racing greats to have sections of the TT course named after them, including Giacomo Agostini, Mike Hailwood, John McGuinness and, of course, Joey Dunlop.
Reflecting on the legacy of the Dunlop name, Michael added: ‘I’ve said plenty of times since matching and passing Joey’s record that records are there to be broken and they will be broken again.
‘But for me, it has always been important that the Dunlop name continues on at the top of the sport, and for it to be a Dunlop that takes things to that next level.’