The Isle of Man’s Will Draper finished an impressive third at the World Triathlon Long Distance Championships in Pontevedra, Spain on Sunday.
Competing as the only Great Britain athlete in the elite pro men’s race, the 25 year old exited the 3km swim in 14th place, some four minutes down on the leading group of four.
A strong 120km bike ride saw him move up to eighth place going into the final 30km run.
With midday temperatures hovering around 35 to 38 degrees, patience and timing was always the key to a strong finish.
With local favourite Antonio Benito holding a commanding lead, the closing 15km became all about the race for podium places.
Gradually making his way through the field, the former Island Games medallist made his way up to fourth and despite suffering badly in the heat he had a real go in the last 5km to make the podium.
At the 26km mark he actually made it up to second place but with the onset of heat exhaustion he was overhauled by Frenchman Dylan Magnien who managed to then hold Will off by 20 seconds at the finish to take second place.
Nevertheless, it was a very impressive effort from the islander, with the race a longer distance than he usually contests.
‘It’s time for a mental break and physical rebuild for a second half of the season.’
