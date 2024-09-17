Over the last two weekends, several of the reigning Isle of Man golf champions have been competing in the County Champions events at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.
These events are only open to the county champions from England Golf counties, of which the Isle of Man is one.
Unfortunately, Emma Noon was unwell and unable to take up her place in the women’s event, but Diane Neale of Rowany took part in the senior women’s event which was her first competition in the UK.
Played over 36 holes, Diane finished in 25th place ahead of Devon and Hertfordshire. She enjoyed the competition and was made very welcome by the England Golf Championship staff.
It is difficult for the island’s leading female players to get experience of top-class competition as most events are played on weekdays with little or no competition at the weekend.
Keith Ward represented the island in the senior men’s event played over the Hotchkiss course which is rated 58th in the world and is a true test of golf, with offline shots severely punished.
Ward recorded rounds of 83 and 80 to finish in 20th place, which caps a good year for the Mount Murray golfer who has done well to keep his handicap low when we have had very little in the way of summery conditions this year.
Robert Noon represented the island in the men’s event. Noon would have been disappointed with his first round 79 (+6) but, in true fashion of an island champion, he battled hard for his second round 74 (+1) to finish in 17th position.
The head greenkeeper at Woodhall Spa is Peter Moore from Douglas who started his career at King Edward Bay Golf Club and is now responsible for one of the best courses in the country. He also walked the course with Ward during his practice round.
ANDREW HORNE