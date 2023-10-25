The island’s mixed hockey leagues enter their final week before splitting into the battles for promotion and relegation this Saturday.
But it isn’t just club action on the fixture list as players of all ages and genders represent the Isle of Man in games against opponents from across the pond.
The first Manx side in action this weekend is the national men’s side who play the visiting Timperley Twos at 1pm on Saturday at the NSC.
Currently, the senior island men’s and women’s teams have no sponsor – any company interested in doing so can contact Tom Wilson at [email protected]
Having failed to get across to play earlier this year, the OAK Group junior island sides travel to take part in the England Hockey Junior Tier Two Knockout competitions.
The under-14 boys play Didsbury, while the under-14 girls take on Chester. In the next age group, the under-16 boys face Oxton and the oldest of the Manx junior sides, the under-18s, take on Neston.
LOCAL GAMES
Back in island, Premiership action begins on Saturday with two crucial games for the four teams looking to avoid relegation.
Firstly, Canaccord Genuity Vikings B take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins A who are coming off their 10-goal thriller last weekend.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B play Exceed Business Services Ramsey A as the northern side aim to record their first win of the season.
As a result of the island men’s game on Saturday, the other four teams in the top flight will have their action under the floodlights on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, league leaders Motorworx Valkyrs A and second place Canaccord Genuity Vikings A face off. Then on Wednesday, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Back to Saturday, Division One sees Motorworx Valkyrs B take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags in a must-win clash for both teams.
Another important fixture for both teams sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners aiming to retain their top spot as Motorworx Valkyrs C hope to maintain third place.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will be hoping to put some pressure on the top half of the table as the third string sides battle it out.
In Division Two, Canaccord Genuity Vikings D will be aiming to end the first half of their campaign unbeaten as they face a tough test against second-place J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
The young Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts are looking to jump up to second place in their match against Motorworx Valkyrs D.
Elsewhere, Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens will be hoping to fly up to the top half of the table against opponents Canaccord Genuity Vikings E who will be wanting to notch up their first win.
Lastly, Division Three sees Ramsey Crookall D taking on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick, while title favourites Athena Healthcare Harlequins B play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney.
The final league fixture of the weekend pits Athena Healthcare Harlequins C against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies.
As a result of it being half-term this week, there are no under-15s fixtures on Saturday.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 28:
Premiership
11.05amCanaccord Genuity Vikings B v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A @ the NSC
2.05pmRamsey Crookall Bacchas B v Exceed Business Services Ramsey A @ RGS
Division One
2.05pmMotorworx Valkyrs B v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags @ QEII
3.35pmJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners v Motorworx Valkyrs C @ QEII
3.35pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings C v Ramsey
Crookall Bacchas C @ the NSC
Division Two
11.05amJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags v Canaccord Genuity Vikings D @ CRHS
12.35pmMotorworx Valkyrs D
v Ramsey Crookall
Bacchas Colts @ QEII
3.35pmCanaccord Genuity
Vikings E v Exceed Business
Services Ramsey Ravens @ RGS
Division Three
11.05amRamsey Crookall Bacchas D v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick @ QEII
12.35pm J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney v Athena Healthcare Harlequins B
@ CRHS
12.35pmAthena Healthcare Harlequins C v Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies @ RGS
Isle of Man senior fixtures
1pmIoM men v Timperley Twos
@ the NSC
OAK Group island junior teams
3.15pmUnder-14 boys
v Didsbury
3pmUnder-14 girls v Chester
3pmUnder-16 boys v Oxton
1.20/30pmUnder-18 boys
v Neston
-----------
Tuesday, October 31:
Premiership
8.30pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings Av Motorworx Valkyrs A
@ the NSC
-----------
Wednesday, November 1:
Premiership
8.30pmJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A @ the NSC