The inaugural edition of the Island Invitational Netball Games gets under way at 10 o’clock this morning (Tuesday) at the National Sports Centre in Douglas and continues each day until Saturday.
A total of six teams are attending. In addition to the hosts, Guernsey, Jersey, Orkney, Shetland and Ynys Mon (Anglesey) are taking part.
Representing the Isle of Man are Becca Cooke, Rhian Evans, Ashley Hall, Aalish Harris, Rachel Johnstone, Gemma Kirkham, Zoe Kirkham, Cassidy Pizzey, Kenzie Pizzey, Paige Skillicorn, Chloe Swales and Natalie Swales.
The opening match this morning is between between Shetland Islands and Ynys Mon, with the Manx Rams on court at 6pm when they take on Guernsey.
This will be followed by a game against Ynys Mon 24 hours later on Wednesday evening at 6.
There’s another 6pm tip off for the Manx team on Thursday when they face Shetland before a local double-header on Friday when the women face Orkney at 5pm and the men’s team take on Guernsey men in an exhibition match.
The tournament will conclude on Saturday with another exhibition between the two men’s sides at 11am, before Isle of Man women take on Jersey at 3pm.
For tickets, head to Isle of Man Netball’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn) or visit www.netball.im