Island men’s hockey team clinch historic promotion

Wednesday 8th June 2022 10:49 am
The Isle of Man team that beat Shropshire 5-3 and drew 6-6 with Cheshire to clinch promotion from B Division of the Men’s County Championships

The Isle of Man senior men’s hockey team has won the B Division of the Men’s County Championships.

The Manx side defeated Shropshire 5-3 and drew 6-6 with Cheshire to top the qualifying group in Nottingham the weekend before last.

In doing so, it’s the first time that the Isle of Man has reached the A division.

Scorers v Shropshire

Andrew Whiting 2

Alex Bell

George Harrison

Luis Novo-Smith

Scorers v Cheshire

Elliott Reid 2

Tim Henderson

Jamie Brown

Tom Burrows

Alex Bell.

