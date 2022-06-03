Island men’s hockey team clinch historic promotion
Wednesday 8th June 2022 10:49 am
Share
The Isle of Man team that beat Shropshire 5-3 and drew 6-6 with Cheshire to clinch promotion from B Division of the Men’s County Championships
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Isle of Man senior men’s hockey team has won the B Division of the Men’s County Championships.
The Manx side defeated Shropshire 5-3 and drew 6-6 with Cheshire to top the qualifying group in Nottingham the weekend before last.
In doing so, it’s the first time that the Isle of Man has reached the A division.
Scorers v Shropshire
Andrew Whiting 2
Alex Bell
George Harrison
Luis Novo-Smith
Scorers v Cheshire
Elliott Reid 2
Tim Henderson
Jamie Brown
Tom Burrows
Alex Bell.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |