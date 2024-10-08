The Isle of Man netball under-21 national squad competed in the Netball World Youth Cup Qualifying Tournament in Cardiff recently.
The Manx team contained a mixture of experienced players and a number getting their first experience of international competition outside the junior ranks.
The full squad was as follows: Mairi Harrison, Kate Doran, Annabel Kneale, vice-captain Kenzie Pizzey, Niamh Skillicorn, Ella Crowe, Holly Charmer, Winnie Davies, Amaline Batty, captain Becca Cooke, Claire Mason and Maddie Butterworth.
Facing first-class opposition from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and United Arab Emirates, the whole team were under no illusion as to the task they faced.
For those not familiar with the pace and physicality of international netball, playing five games in six days may not sound too hard a task, but for those in the know, playing at the speed and intensity required to compete at this level is immense.
While the u21 Rams didn’t win any of their games, they competed fiercely from the first to the last whistle, so much so that it brought unsolicited praise from Europe Netball tournament director Maggie Jackson among others.
Their commitment is even more commendable when considering the loss of their influential centre, Claire Mason, in quarter three of the second game with a broken wrist, sustained while challenging for the ball.
This was a tremendous blow for the squad and a real shame for Mason whose experience and calmness in the centre role was missed.
In true Rams tradition though, the squad stepped up to the challenge, with Kate Doran in her first u21 tournament taking on the centre role and doing a great job, as did new u21 caps, Maddie Butterworth, Ella Crowe and Winnie Davies.
The squad was captained brilliantly by Becca Cooke and Kenzie Pizzey who both led by example on court, supported by the experienced Annabel Kneale, Amaline Batty and Niamh Skillicorn in attack and Mairi Harrison and Holly Charmer in defence.
Coaches Amy Griffiths and Bethan Kneen were both delighted with the squad’s commitment to achieving their individual, unit and team goals.
It’s very easy when the losing margin is large for players to feel that nothing went right, but post-match video analysis showed just how well the Rams competed throughout the court, forcing multiple turnovers and achieving many of the targets set.
This was a very tough tournament, but one which the players and coaches were able to take a lot away from and use to build for the future.
For more information about Isle of Man Netball, visit the association’s website at https://www.netball.im