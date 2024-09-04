Day two saw much improved conditions, but still fairly windy. The team took to court in the same order as day one, this time against Northumberland. Gricevicius first up at second singles played well against Roman Stepano, but eventually losing out 3-6, 2-6. Comber was next on court against a very useful player in Adam Boba, Comber finding the going tough and losing 0-6, 3-6.