Island to host Vets Home Countries table tennis at NSC
The Isle of Man is hosting the annual Home Nations Veterans Table Tennis tournament at the NSC the weekend after next.
A total of 125 competitors representing seven home nations will be competing.
England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man have all announced teams.
The tournament comprises five different age categories from over 40s to over 75s.
Separate men’s and women’s events will be held in the two younger age groups, while over 60s and above are mixed.
The tournament starts with the team events at 9.30am on Friday, September 9 and concludes with the finals of the individual singles and doubles events around lunchtime on Sunday, September 11.
In the over-40s event, the Isle of Man team consists of Mike Tamarov, Jason Quirk, and John Magnall.
In the o50s is Chris Holland, John Shooter and Tim Baker, while in the o60s event, Malcolm Cummings, Malc Lewis, Steve Curtis, Geoff Ball and Maggie Mulhern represent the island.
Lastly in the o75 class Graham McFarlane and Jackie Gill will represent Team Isle of Man.
For full details on the playing schedule and the entrants go to: https://www.sixnationsveteranstabletennis.co.uk/
Entry for spectators is free and all are welcome to attend.
Event organisers would like to thank the Department for Enterprise and the tourist event development scheme for the support they have received which has contributed towards making the event happen.
