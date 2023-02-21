Isle of Man Netball’s under-17 squad is in Northern Ireland this week, taking part in the Europe Netball u17 Challenge.
The competition runs from today, Thursday, until Sunday in Antrim.
Kenzie Pizzey will captain the squad with the support of vice-captain Poppy Irving.
Ahead of the trip Kenzie said: ‘I hope the team feel proud to have the opportunity to represent the Isle of Man and give 100% to fully support each other on and off the court.’
The 14 player squad consists of: Holly Charmer, Annabelle Clague, Winnie Davies, Kate Doran, Charlotte Geldart, Amy Gelling, Amalie Hutchinson, Poppy Irving, Ellie Johnston, Sarah Long, Aalin Mayers, Emily Osbourn, Mia Pearson and Kenzie Pizzey.
The Rams will play their first game on Friday at 9am against Gibraltar, followed by a game later that day against a Northern Ireland development side at 5.45pm.
Saturday will see a late game at 7.15pm against Switzerland, ahead of a final match versus the Republic of Ireland on Sunday at 12.30pm. All matches will be available to watch live on the Europe Netball YouTube channel.