Former Southern Nomads junior Harry Thompson has signed for English rugby’s reigning second-tier champions Ealing Trailfinders.
The Manxman left Premiership side Sale Sharks earlier this summer after six years with the club since joining the Cheshire outfit’s academy at the age of 15.
The hooker has appeared for the Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup over the last three seasons, and made two appearances in the Gallagher Premiership.
The 21 year old has also gained experience and had valuable game time on loan at Sedgley Tigers.
On joining the London club, Thompson said: ‘I’m really looking forward to joining Ealing Trailfinders and can’t wait to get started. It’s a team that’s had a lot of success in recent years. Speaking with people at the club, I think our goals align.
‘This is a start to my new chapter, and I’m super excited to be part of the future here.’
Ben Ward, Ealing’s director of rugby, added: ‘Harry is an exciting young talent, and we’re looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Trailfinders.
‘He adds important depth at hooker, and we’re pleased he’s signed with us to continue his growth.’
