While all the local hockey teams have wrapped up their leagues and knockout competitions, the Isle of Man national A and B women’s sides are in action this weekend.
The two teams will be playing in the first round of the England Hockey Women’s Hockey Tier Two and Three KO Championships.
The A team will be in action at the NSC against the visiting Timperley Twos at 2pm in the first game of the EH Women’s Hockey Tier Two KO Championship.
Those who follow hockey in the island may remember the men’s national side also faced Timperley Twos earlier in the year but fell just short in their fixture.
Although this will be a tough game for the women, they will be more than up for the challenge and believe that through their hard work they can advance to the next round of the competition.
Also in action this weekend are the women’s B side who will be travelling across the pond this Saturday.
They will be taking on Liverpool Sefton Twos in the EH Ladies Hockey Tier Three KO Championship in Liverpool College at 2.30pm.
Support for the women’s sides are more than welcome to head to the NSC for the 2pm pushback.
Manx Hockey Association would like to wish both island women’s teams the best of luck in their games – hopefully both will advance to the next round of the competitions.
Domestically, today (Thursday) sees the final game of the local Under-15s League take place as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and B round out the mixed hockey season at the NSC this evening, pushing back at 7pm.
FIXTURES
Thursday, December 14:
Under-15s League
7pm Bacchas A v Bacchas @ the NSC
---------
Saturday, December 16:
England Hockey Women’s Hockey
Tier Two Championship
2pm Isle of Man women A v Timperley Twos
@ at the NSC
2.30pmLiverpool Sefton Twos
v Isle of Man women B @ Liverpool College
---------
Wednesday, December 27:
Annual Challenge matches
@ the NSC
12.35pm OAK IoM under-18 girls
v IoM under-21 boys select
2pm OAK IoM Under-18 boys
v IoM under-21 boys select
3.30pm IoM mixed select v Exiles
MIXED FINALS
The final action in the mixed hockey season took place at the National Sports Centre last Saturday.
RESULTS
Manx Plate final
Castletown Southerners 1Valkyrs C 1
(Southerners won 5-4 on flicks)
Will Collister Russ Miller
Manx Cup final
Bacchas A 5Valkyrs A 4
Luca Parlato 3 Imogen Corke 2
Elliot Reid 2 Tom Tsitsos
Ollie Webster
Manx Bowl final
Vikings D 5Bacchas Colts 1
Andy Harding 2Ollie Christian
Rachel Ward 2
Jo Roney
