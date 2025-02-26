An aspiring Manx snowboarder picked up some expert tuition for the island’s very own Winter Olympian Zoe Gillings-Brier recently.
Eight-year-old Louis Baxter from Peel attended the Inspire Snowsports Academy that Zoe runs with her husband Dan in Austria.
Zoe is a four-time Winter Olympian having competed in the snowboardcross events at the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games.
Louis began snowboarding at the age of five on a family holiday in Andorra followed by three more such trips.
All of his different instructors on these trips were struck by the Peel Clothworkers pupil’s natural ability but also by his determination and willingness to learn.
In fact, the group lessons he was booked into usually became one-on-one lessons as he outshone the other students and was being held back.
This year Louis’s parents Karl and Jane decided to give him the opportunity to fulfil his passion of boarding and enrolled him into the specialist academy, based near Mayrhofen.
In addition to coaching by former Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year Zoe, Olympic snowboarder Kate Foster and Team GB coach Steve Addicott were also on hand to offer advice and tuition.
Louis resided at the academy for the month of January, snowboarding and training each day culminating in his first competition.
His dad Karl added: ‘Again, he was greatly revered for his cheerful demeanour, tenacity and enthusiasm and he has been invited to return to the academy for the last two weeks of the program at the end March which he is extremely excited about.
‘It is unknown what level Louis will decide to take his snowboarding to or if it will remain a recreational sport.
‘However, whilst it remains giving him pleasure and massive life experiences every effort will be made to give him the chance to continue in whatever guise he chooses.’