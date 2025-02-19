Three athletes from the Isle of Man competed at the BUCS (British Universities) Indoor Track and Field Championships at Sheffield last weekend.
Ben Sinclair and Aimee Christian are both Isle of Man-based Chester University students and represented the university in the 400 metres events.
Sinclair won his heat in a time of 50.76 seconds, progressing into the semi-finals in which he finished third in a time of 51.04s, narrowly missing a place in the final.
Christian finished third in her heat in a time of 60.03 seconds which is a personal best in an indoor race by more than two seconds.
Also in action was Birmingham University student Seb Sgouraditis who took part in the long jump and triple jump competitions.
Things didn’t go as well as he would have hoped on this occasion, but he will have further opportunities to shine.
DAVID GRIFFITHS