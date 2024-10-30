Douglas boxer Mathew Rennie will fight for his first English title at Wembley Arena in December.
The 26 year old former Ballakermeen student will take on Sean Noakes for the English Welterweight title on the undercard of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ bill on Saturday, December 7.
Rennie, who is undefeated in his 14 fights since turning pro in 2019, will face Noakes who became English welterweight champion by defeating Inder Bassi in July.
On announcing the fight, which will be broadcast on TNT Sports, the former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist said: ‘This is a dream come true for me and one that I’ll be grabbing with both hands.’
Prior to that Rennie is in action at the Olympia in Liverpool on November 15. His opponent for that fight, which will be streamed on DAZN, has yet to be confirmed.
Tickets for the Wembley bout go on sale on this Friday morning at 11am online at Tickemaster.co.uk and axs.com