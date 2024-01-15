Boxing has seen many brothers join its professional ranks over the years and now the Isle of Man has its own set of siblings to cheer on.
Mathew turned pro in September 2018 and currently boasts an unbeaten record in his 12 fights so far.
Younger brother Sam has now also joined the paid ranks, but this time over the other side of the world.
The 21-year-old is now preparing to make his debut in Australia after initially moving Down Under in 2022.
Sam, who boxed in the island for both Manx ABC and New Horizon Boxing Club, said: ‘This is such a big moment for Isle of Man boxing, having two brothers box professionally at the same time on opposite sides of the world doesn’t happen often.
‘I came out to Australia in August 2022. My original plan was to take a little break from boxing, but while I was out here I had the chance to train and box all around the country as an amateur and impressed a few promoters.
‘I found a gym in Sydney called Legends Boxing Gym and they now manage me.
‘Once they heard my goals and saw my talent they were more than happy to manage me and help me make the move into professional boxing.’
Sam is hoping to make his debut at lightweight in the next few weeks and thinks that the timing couldn’t be better.
The former Ballakermeen student said: ‘The Australian boxing scene is growing and I think now is a great time for me to make a name for myself and represent my island on the other side of the world.
‘My gratitude goes to my coach Sam Bastin and my gym/managers Jesse Sanchez and Edith Rodgers for getting to me to this point.
‘I’m also grateful to my amateur coaches John Cain and Krystian Borucki for everything they did for me in my amateur career in the island.’
After beating James Moorcroft on points last month, 25-year-old Mathew (pictured inset left) is back in action on February 17 at Liverpool’s Grand Central Hall.
Also fighting on the same bill that night is his former Manx ABC team-mate Jamie Devine who turned pro in September. Both Mathew and Jamie are now based in Merseyside.