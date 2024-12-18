Manx boxers Jamie Devine and Jade Burden continued their unbeaten start to their professional careers over the weekend.
Devine was on the undercard of the televised ‘Collision Course’ bill at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on Saturday evening.
The 28 year old, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Honduran Jayro Fernando Duran on points in the pair’s four-round Super-featherweight encounter.
Liverpool-based Devine’s 40-36 victory is his fifth in a row since turning pro last year.
Burden also bagged a points win at the weekend, winning her second fight since joining the sport’s paid ranks earlier this year.
The Grenade was originally meant to be fighting in Liverpool at the Adelphi Hotel on Sunday, but her bout was moved to Birmingham last week.
Burden triumphed by the same judges’ scoreline as Devine over opponent Kerry Orton in the pair’s four-round contest at Eastside Rooms.
Reflecting on the fight the 33 year old said: ‘Thank you to everyone who made the trip down to Birmingham I was overwhelmed by the love and support and I couldn’t do this without it.
‘The pro game isn’t always straight forward and it’s been a frustrating year, seeing you all there makes it all worthwhile.
‘It was a stressful week with the show being pulled on Tuesday in Liverpool, so massive thank you to my manager Bob Howard for getting this back on.
‘It’s four more rounds of experience banked, with Kerry making me work for each round.’
Devine and Burden’s former club, Manx ABC, will be taking on East Midlands select at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, February 22.
Tickets are £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s.