After storming through the group games, finishing top of their group at the European Cricket T10 Championship’s Challenger Division in Spain, the Isle of Man encountered stiff opposition in the competition’s play-offs.
They ultimately came up just short in a final series of thrilling games to determine which team would be promoted to the European National Premier Division, finishing third.
A spokesperson for team added: ‘Good achievement to finish third after a very tight group.
‘The players have really developed their skills over the last 12 months and executed these well. Nevertheless there are a few areas to address which will hopefully allow us to progress further next year.’
The Isle of Man got off to the perfect start in the play offs, beating Estonia, who they had already faced in the group, by 18 runs.
Ollie Webster, who finished player of the match, hit 84 from 30 balls and Akkie Van Den Berg weighted in with a timely 35 from only nine balls towards the end of the innings.
Kieran Cawte’s wicket of Estonian batter Steffan Gooch in the ninth over when he was on 86 clinched the victory.
The Isle of Man successfully chased down the Czechia’s 133 for four in game two after Cawte picked up 2 for 31.
A strong partnership or the second wicket between Beard (73 from 22 balls) and Christian Webster (54 from 26) saw them to victory with 14 balls to spare.
The Isle of Man faced eventual play-off winners Greece in the third game and lost a close game.
Beard and Webster put on 115 for the second wicket before Beard was out first for a fluent 47 (16 balls).
Webster continued in imperious fashion, reaching a stunning century with a four from the final ball.
However, the Greek batters made light work of a challenging total with Sinad Khan hitting a century of his own as Greece chased down the target.
The Isle of Man again faced Estonia in game four, with the Estonians this time coming out on top.
Another strong partnership from openers Beard and Webster saw them put on 126 for the first wicket.
Webster was first out for 80 from 26 balls with Beard following two balls later for 41 from 20. However, Sahil Chauhan’s century saw the Estonians home comfortably with two overs to spare.
Greece again defeated the island in the fifth game. After the Isle of Man hit their lowest score of the tournament – 100 for seven - the Greeks eclipsed the target in only five overs for the loss of one wicket.
The final game of the play-offs again saw the Isle of Man face Czechia and the islanders ended the play-offs on a high with a close win.
After reaching 167 for six from their 10 overs, courtesy of a strong partnership for the first wicket between Beard and Webster, tight bowling from the island’s bowlers, including two wickets for JJ Griffin, saw the Isle of Man win by six runs.
Play-off results meant that the Isle of Man had to play a deciding match against Estonia to determine who would face Greece in the final and the Isle of Man openrs Beard and Webster again set the tone with 24 off the first over.
Webster was out for an excellent 55 from 16 balls but with wickets falling regularly, the run rate dropped towards the end of the innings and the Isle of Man eventually set a target of 157.
Although the Isle of Man made an excellent start, removing Estonian star batter, Chauhan, in the first over, the Estonians kept on target for the required run rate.
Two wickets in the fifth over by Brendan Bennett, dragged the island back into the game and with Webster picking up the key wicket of Gooch, the Isle of Man were well placed. However, a stream of boundaries saw Estonia reach the target with three balls remaining.
Beard, Webster and Cawte were all selected for the ECC Challenger division all star team.
Cawte finished as top wicket taker with 15 wickets while Beard (728) was first and Webster (563) third in the top run scorers table.
SIMON CRELLIN