The 2025 Isle of Man Cross-Country Championships take place at Crossags in Ramsey on Sunday afternoon, hosted by Northern AC.
The event doubles as round three of the four-round league, with the final round to be held at QEII school in Peel next month.
Any competitor who has not yet competed in the series must enter online by midnight tonight (Thursday).
There are no entries on the day, but race numbers can be collected from registration if you have not competed in an earlier round.
Runners who have not already paid for this round need to do so by bank transfer (details on the entry form), or by cash or by cheque payable to IoM Athletics at registration between 12 noon and 1pm on Sunday.
Those who have already competed in the series should wear the same race number. For anyone who has lost their number, a replacement is available from registration from 12 noon to 1pm for a £2 charge.
Those who have your race number and have already paid their entry fee do not need to attend the registration desk.
The minimum age for competitors in the under-nine races is seven years on the day of the race.
The under-nine and U11 races use the bottom field. The courses for all ages from u13 upwards take the runners onto challenging terrain including a significant climb through fields and woodland with a shallow stream crossing.
The course this year is slightly shorter than usual because of crops growing in two of the fields, resulting in some re-routing. Runners are asked to study the map which will be displayed and preferably allow time to walk the course beforehand.
There is no parking at the venue. Competitors are asked to park in the vicinity of Ramsey Grammar School on Lezayre Road and walk up Crossags Lane from Schoolhouse Corner.
The tarmac lane crosses the golf course and leads to the pavilion at the campsite which will be race HQ. Allow 10 minutes for the walk.
A refreshment van will be on site selling tea/coffee etc and there are toilet facilities, but the showers will not be in use.
The timetable is as follows:
12 noon to 1pm: registration
1pm: under-nine girls two small laps – 920 metres
1.10pm: under-nine boys two small laps – 920 metres
1.20pm: u11 girls three small laps – 1,380 metres
1.30pm: u11 boys three small laps – 1,380 metres
1.45pm: u13 boys and girls plus short course – one small lap, one large lap – 2,773 metres
1.45pm: u17 men and women - one small lap, two large laps – 5,086 metres
2.15pm: u15 boys and girls – two large laps – 4,636 metres
2.15pm: u20/senior/veteran women – three large laps – 6,939 metres
2.15pm: u20/senior/veteran men – four large laps – 9,252 metres.
Competitors should report to the start line of your race at least five minutes before the start time. Spectators need to keep off the racing line and follow instructions from marshals.
