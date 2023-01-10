The local cross-country season reaches its climax on Sunday afternoon with the fourth and final round of the Law Trust-sponsored league.
The event doubles as the Isle of Man Cross-Country Championship for 2023, with medals at stake in all age groups (except the short course race which is non-championship but still part of the league).
There is a team element to the championships event, with representations from clubs or schools competing for team medals in each category. Club members should wear club vests.
All the medals for the championships will be presented at the same time as the league awards – the date of the awards evening to be confirmed.
The under-nine and under-11 races use the school field only. The races for all ages from u13 upwards also use the school field, but then take the runners onto adjacent farmland that is undulating with some short sharp ups and downs. Unlike in recent years, each full lap takes the runners back round the school field, so the lap is longer.
Strictly no dogs are allowed on any part of the venue. Spectators are asked to keep the course clear during the races.
The timetable is as follows: Midday to 1pm - registration; 1pm – Under-nine boys (one small lap – 800 metres); 1.05pm – Under-nine girls (one small lap – 800m); 1.10pm – U11 boys (two small laps – 1,660m); 1.20pm – U11 girls (two small laps – 1,660m); 1.30pm – U13 boys and girls, and Short Course (one small lap, one large lap – 2,960m); 1.30pm – U17 men and women (one small lap, two large laps – 5,160m); 1.40pm – U15 boys and girls (two large laps – 4,300m); 1.40pm - U20/senior/veteran women (three large laps – 6,500m); 2.10pm – U20/senior/veteran men (one small lap, four large laps – 9,560m).
Those who have not yet competed in the series will need to enter online by midnight tomorrow (Friday), the link is https://manxfellrunners.org/iomxc-entry-2022-2023. There are no entries on the day.
Those who have not already paid for this round need to do so by bank transfer (details on the entry form), or by cash/cheque payable to IoM Athletics Association at the school between midday and 1pm on Sunday.
Anyone who has already entered and paid for the series and have their race number has no need to attend the registration desk, simply go to the start line five minutes before their race wearing the allocated number to the front. Anyone who has lost their number and need a replacement (for a small charge) there will be a separate desk at registration.
Full information including course maps is at www.iomathletics.com