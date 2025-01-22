Several Isle of Man professional cyclists got their 2025 season underway in Australia during the past week.
Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie competed in the Santos Women's Tour Down Under which fired into life last Friday.
Then it was the turn of Manx cyclist Max Walker and Isle of Man resident Ben Swift in the men’s edition of the same race.
In her third season with UAE Team ADQ, Holden finished 42nd on the opening stage in the same chasing bunch as Storrie in 50th, herself starting her third year with Team Picnic PostNL.
The second stage was a 115km mountainous route with a summit top finish which split the field considerably. Storrie finished an impressive 27th, Holden just over three minutes back in 42nd.
The final stage covered five laps of a lumpy circuit totalling 106km. The race ended in a reduced bunch sprint, with Holden 34th and Storrie 41st.
These results ensured Storrie finished 31st on general classification, just ahead of Holden in 35th.
INEOS Grenadiers rider Ben Swift got off to a flying start in the men’s race on Tuesday.
The hilly 150km opening stage ended in a bunch sprint, with Swift finishing in fifth place. Making his EF Education-EasyPost debut, Walker was 31st.
Wednesday’s second stage saw another bunch sprint, with Swift and Walker crossing the line 41st and 80th respectively.
The race continues until Sunday.
- Also in attendance at the race is Sir Mark Cavendish who, along with several other legends, is marking the 25th birthday of the event.
The recently retired Manx star will attend several functions, culminating in a Q&A session at a black-tie legends dinner later this week.