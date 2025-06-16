Triathlete Will Draper finished 15th as he rubbed shoulders with the sport’s elite in Canada at the weekend.
The Manxman was given a wildcard entry for Saturday’s latest round of the T100 World Tour series that features the world’s best long-distance triathletes.
‘I was lacking the top end across all three disciplines especially the swim with no real consistency over the past eight weeks, but to line up alongside some of those names was a crazy privilege.
‘I’ve raced good this year but that’s not how you race good again - you need to train good to race good.
‘I was halfway through a much-needed training block prepping for my next race which is in two weeks’ time when I got the call up [to go to Canada].
‘A sixth race of the year already definitely wasn’t in the plan, but you can’t turn down a wildcard opportunity.
‘Thank you to the organisers for the opportunity and Vancouver for hosting such a good event.’
Draper has also been selected to represent Great Britain at the Elite World Long Distance Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain at the end of June.
Previously speaking about his GB selection, Draper added: ‘I look forward to flying the Manx flag on June 29 and also racing alongside my girlfriend Chloe [Sparrow] who has been selected for the women’s elite event.’
- Manx Tri Club’s aquathlon, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Mooragh Park, was cancelled because of the day’s thunderstorms.
