The Isle of Man Football Association (IoMFA) has confirmed that an investigation is now underway after a football match between Onchan AFC and St John’s United AFC descended into chaos on Saturday.
Footage widely circulating online shows punches being thrown and heated scenes unfolding as tempers flared during the Canada Life Premier League clash.
The incident happened during the first half of the fixture when the ball went out of play as the away side, St John’s United, led the game 2-0.
A two-minute video filmed by a spectator at the match showed the fracas escalating at the side of the pitch before fans and players intervened to calm the situation.
The footage also captured the referee’s attempts to regain control amid the disorder.
Referee Neshko Marinov sent off two players in the aftermath of the incident: an unused St John’s United substitute and an Onchan player.
A spokesperson for St John’s United later described the altercation as ‘a 20-man brawl’ in a post on their Facebook page.
Despite the disruption, the match resumed and concluded with St John’s securing a 4-0 victory.
The IoMFA has confirmed to Isle of Man Today that the referee has reported the incident through his match report and visited the Isle of Man FA offices on Monday morning.
The spokesperson added: ‘An investigation is underway.’