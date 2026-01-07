Despite the weather, the ECAP FA Cup kicked off on Saturday with a host of games taking place around the island.
As such, Eric Clague and his cohort of Manx football ‘experts’ have produced the first Team of the Week of the 2025-26 season.
The preliminary round of the competition saw seven matches go ahead, with two Division Two sides booking their place in the first round proper.
One of these was Colby who upset Premier League strugglers Foxdale at Billy Goat Park, getting the better of the hosts after extra-time.
But arguably one of the standout results came at Garey Mooar where Union Mills knocked out holders Ayre United and are therefore well represented in the hypothetical XI.
GOALKEEPER
Kian Johnson (St George's) - a fine performance in goal against his former club, Johnson produced a number of smart saves.
He narrowly pipped Tim Tonks of Governor’s Athletic who also enjoyed some smart stops.
DEFENDERS
Peter Callow (St John’s) - the pick of the Johnners who weren’t quite on top form against second-tier Governor’s Athletic but still won comfortably.
James Kerruish (Onchan) - enjoyed an impressive game at the heart of the Os’ backline.
Martin King (DHSOB) - rolled back the years as he and Drew Ward, together with goalkeeper Sam Holliday, all looked solid at the back against Ramsey.
He was instrumental in helping Old Boys defeat the northerners 3-1 at Blackberry Lane despite his side being reduced to 10 men for the majority of the contest.
Jordan Edge (Colby) - was the star of the show for Colby at Foxdale, moving back into defence during the second half and helping them upset their top-flight opponents.
Just missing out on a place in the Team of the Week defence was Paul Gavin of Douglas and District who enjoyed a fine game against Pulrose United.
MIDFIELDERS
Joe Canipa (Pulrose United) - played a significant role for Pully as they cruised passed D and D.
Dave Wilson (DHSOB) - took control of the match in the second half as the hosts recorded a fine win over the northerners.
Titus Craig (Union Mills) - stood out for the Millers who completed a fine win over the Tangerines, helping himself to a couple of goals to send his side on their way to a 4-1 victory.
ATTACKERS
Tyler Hughes (Union Mills) - enjoyed another fine game up front for Union Mills and was another player to get his name on the scoresheet at Garey Mooar to help knock the defending champions out of the competition.
Aaron Hawley (Rushen United) - the leading scorer in the preliminary round with a four-goal haul as Rushen completed a comfortable win against southern rivals Malew at Clagh Vane.
Lochlann Denham (Rushen) - another to enjoy a superb game for the Spaniards, helping himself to a couple of goals and playing a big role in creating two more in a 9-1 victory.
Just missing out on a place in the Team of the Week frontline was Kondwani Silz of Foxdale who impressed off the bench during their aforementioned clash with Colby at Billy Goat Park.
