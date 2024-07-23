Football enthusiasts are invited by charity Victim Support Isle of Man to take part in the 14th Jamie Haslett memorial tournament next weekend.
The annual event is in memory of Jamie Haslett, who lost his life in October 2010 at the age of 19 in Sheffield while a student at Sheffield Hallam University.
In his second year of a sport and business management degree, Haslett, originally from Laxey, tragically died after being struck by a vehicle.
Victim Support Isle of Man is a charity which offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime as well as their family and friends.
The Haslett family continue to collaborate with Victim Support in order to host the event each year, which sees the Manx community come together for a friendly five-a-side football tournament.
This year the tournament is sponsored by Appleby.
The event will see activities for the whole family along with the usual raffle and bottle stall, with donations for both welcomed.
Any bottles of alcohol, squash, water, shampoo, perfume etc can be dropped off at the Victim Support office in Albert Street, Douglas.
The tournament is taking place at Laxey Football Club on Glen Road between 12.30pm to 6pm on Sunday, August 4. Sign on will be 12.30pm ready for a 1pm kick-off.
Teams need to ensure that there is either an under-16 or female player is included in each match.
Lorna Trevethan, chief executive officer at Victim Support, said: ‘We are so pleased to be holding what is one of our favourite events of the year.
‘Last year’s winners were Team Plan A and they have already entered again this year to defend their title – so we welcome more entries to make it an interesting competition.
‘Last year we raised just over £1,900 and hope to achieve £2,500 this year as it’s our 25th anniversary year.’