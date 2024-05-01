Former island golf champion Daryl Callister finished tied for second in Saturday’s 36-hole scratch competition at Silloth on Solway Golf Club.
Callister was one of eight island golfers in action in Cumbria, among a strong field of 69 hopefuls which saw the handicap ballot falling at 1.0.
After round one, Callister was leading by one shot after a round of 70 (-2). However, Workington’s Will Bowe showed his class in the second lap posting a score of 66 (-6) for 138 (-6) which proved too much for the rest of the field. Bowe ended up winning by six shots.
Callister closed with a 74 to finish in a tie for second on level par 144.
Fellow Manxie Liam Cowin closed well with two birdies for a 73, to finish on 151 (+7) in t17th place.
Chris Kneen also improved on his morning round with a 74 to go with his 78 for 152 and a tie for 21st.
Scott Donald (tied 29th) and Danny Foulis (tied 34th) will be ruing some of there bigger numbers during the day which halted progress but nevertheless a solid 77, 77=154 for Scott and 79, 76+155 for Danny.
Paul McMullan finished joint 46th, Jamie Arneil 57th and Gez Bradley 58th.
Reigning island champion Rob Noon was also off island at the weekend playing at Penwortham Golf Club in Lancashire.
Rounds of 72 and 75 saw him finish sixth in the Penwortham Rose Bowl on Sunday. Chris Parkinson won with scores of 70 and 69.