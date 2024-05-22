The third annual Celton Manx Invitational Volleyball Tournament takes place this weekend at the NSC.
Created and hosted by Volleyball IOM, the event has grown in popularity over the past two years and has now now expanded to two days of competition.
Over Saturday and Sunday, the Manx women’s and men’s sides will go head-to-head with visiting teams from Chester, Warrington, York and Wigan.
The island’s volleyball community is always looking to grow its numbers and is encouraging locals to go along to watch some games and think about giving the sport a try.
This week’s action is taking place at the NSC from 9am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.