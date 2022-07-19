Isle of Man into ICC T20 final

The Isle of Man’s cricketers in Finland ( Olli Sariola )

Isle of Man will face Italy in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers at Kerava National Cricket Ground later today (Tuesday).

The Manx team topped group B after winning all four of their opening matches in the Sub Regional Europe A qualifiers.

Their latest victory saw them beat Turkey by 74 runs at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Monday.

They will now play group one winners Italy today (Tuesday) in the final, a side ranked 10 places above the Isle of Man in the world in 29th place.

The winners of the play-off final will go to the main European qualifying round for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, which is likely to feature Denmark who have already qualified along with Germany, Jersey and Holland.

Eddie Beard started the Isle of Man innings off brilliantly with 35 from 22 balls, then George Burrows continued his excellent form with 54 from 35 balls batting through the middle period of the innings.

A very mature innings from Dollin Jansen 33 from 30 balls followed by a cameo from captain Matt Ansell, who hit 17 from 10 balls, pushed the final score onto 171.

An excellent opening burst from Chris Langford put Turkey on the backfoot, eventually finishing with 3-10. This was backed up by Joe Burrows 2-20 and a wicket each for Jacob Butler and Kieran Cawte, with Matt Ansell’s left arm spin going for only 11 runs.

George Burrows was nominated as the ICC Man of the Match.