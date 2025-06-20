Isle of Man Squash has set up a JustGiving page to aid the costs of the team it’s sending to the Orkney Island Games next month.

The page is looking to raise £600 for the six-strong squad of Josh Green, Patrick Fitzpatrick, Thomas Whiteway, Beth Jones, Clare Townsend, and Dasa Brynjolffssen ahead of the Games which take place between July 12-19.

A spokesperson for the association said: ‘The Island Games is a fantastic opportunity to compete on an international stage and showcase Manx squash, but with travel, accommodation, and entry costs, it’s also a big financial commitment.’

‘Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly towards our Island Games costs.’

Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/2aftrwc3

- Isle of Man Squash’s annual general meeting will take place at the Woodbourne Hotel in Douglas on Thursday, July 10, starting at 6pm.

All squash players are welcome to attend.