Isle of Man Squash has set up a JustGiving page to aid the costs of the team it’s sending to the Orkney Island Games next month.
The page is looking to raise £600 for the six-strong squad of Josh Green, Patrick Fitzpatrick, Thomas Whiteway, Beth Jones, Clare Townsend, and Dasa Brynjolffssen ahead of the Games which take place between July 12-19.
A spokesperson for the association said: ‘The Island Games is a fantastic opportunity to compete on an international stage and showcase Manx squash, but with travel, accommodation, and entry costs, it’s also a big financial commitment.’
‘Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly towards our Island Games costs.’
- Isle of Man Squash’s annual general meeting will take place at the Woodbourne Hotel in Douglas on Thursday, July 10, starting at 6pm.
All squash players are welcome to attend.
