Several Gracie Isle of Man competitors produced exceptional performances at two events in Paris and Liverpool recently, bringing home three medals.
Three of the island’s most experienced grapplers headed to Europe’s biggest Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Paris and brought back yet another medal.
The team from Gracie Barra IoM included Hayley Curtis, Colin Everden and Lukasz Borciuch who joined thousands of competitors and spectators at the annual IBJJF European Gi Championships.
Borciuch’s outstanding performance, with a decisive quarter-final win through submission, earned him a bronze medal in his busy division.
Curtis and Everden both fought in a highly-skilled and tough division, earning a number of points and putting in strong and resilient performances ahead of a busy competition year. Everden scored a dominant point victory in his first-round match utilising great positional control.
Two further members of the competition squad attended Grappling Industries in Liverpool at the same time.
Newcomer Nick Baker took part in the tournament which follows a round robin format, with the winner crowned based on the amount of matches won. After two wins he took home a well-deserved silver in his division.
Phil Cowgill also won two matches to earn a silver medal in his category.
The events follow the news that head coach Conrad Roberts, competitor Hayley Curtis and academy manager Sarah Redmond have all been shortlisted for the 2023 Isle of Man Sports Awards.
This recognition of the sport and the achievements of the team members follows an exceptional year for the academy, bringing home more than 130 medals in both adult and kids championships, travelling to competitions in both the UK, Europe and further afield.
Head coach Roberts added: ‘Last year we brought back a record medal haul across our adults and kids teams, and it’s great to see our competition team continuing to develop and progress.
‘I’m proud of all of the performances last week, and of the grit and determination shown in the first competitions of the 2024. I look forward to seeing what else we will achieve this year.’
