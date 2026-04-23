Jade Burden’s Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight title fight has been rescheduled after being called off at the 11th hour earlier this month.
The news left the former Manx ABC boxer questioning her future in the sport’s paid ranks with this the latest bout to be called off in her relatively short pro career.
On Thursday afternoon, Burden took to social media to confirm that she would be back in the ring on June 13 at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium.
She said: ‘Thank you to everybody who has supported me over the last few weeks.
‘Obviously, it was very challenging, very difficult. I had one day where I felt like I was hit with the heaviest body shot I've ever had in my life without physically taking a body shot.
‘It is what it is. You can't control the uncontrollable. I just thought, “keep your head down and stay patient” and I've now got the same opportunity.
‘New venue, different day, same opponent, same title opportunity.
‘I've come home for a couple of days just to see close friends and family, and then I'm back to the UK to starting yet another camp.
‘I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody for their support.
‘I've really been touched by how everyone has got behind me to keep the dream alive.
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone. The dream is still alive. The fire is still burning. Let's get it.’
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