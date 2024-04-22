The Isle of Man National Darts Championships will take place on Saturday, May 4 at the Rosemount in Douglas.
This year’s event is will be a singles tournament only, but organisers, the Isle of Man Darts Organisation, say that if there is sufficient demand it will hold the usual pairs competition on another date.
Entries are open to island residents aged 18 and above and cost £10 per player.
Signing on takes place at 1.15pm with the first games taking place shortly after at 1.30pm.
Organisers added: ‘We hope to see a big turnout of local players over the bank holiday weekend.’