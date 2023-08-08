Isle of Man Netball has announced the men’s and mixed squads for the 2023 UK Nationals which take place later this month.
The competition, organised by England Men’s and Mixed Netball Association, will be held at Loughborough University between August 18-20 when 32 teams, featuring more than 400 athletes, will compete across the weekend.
This means that more than 100 games will take place, all being live-streamed.
The men’s squad
is as follows:
Jamie Arneil
Peter Corrin
Tony Eccles
Michael Josem
Robert Mason
Stephen Mulhern
Michael Pardoe
Jason Philbin
Mixed squad:
Aalish Harris
Mairi Harrison
Jake Hicks
Torryn Jones
Zoe Kirkham
Eliana Kneen
Zahed Miah
Bayleigh Mitchell
Cassidy Pizzey
Niamh Skillicorn
Chloe Swales
Sara Watterson
Claire Battye, Isle of Man Netball development officer, explained: ‘Our men’s team attended the nationals last year, gaining invaluable experience.
‘They continue to grow in confidence and skill both individually and as a team, the opportunity to play within our local league is really paying off.
‘This will be our first outing with a mixed squad, it’s a strong squad and to compete in UK Nationals is a fantastic opportunity; congratulations to everyone selected.’
Games will be live streamed and the links will be shared on Isle of Man Netball’s social channels nearer the event.
To get involved in men’s netball, training takes place at the NSC on Fridays between 7-8pm.
l For further details on Isle of Man Netball, follow the social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X and LinkedIn) or visit the website www.netball.im