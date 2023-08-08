Isle of Man Netball has announced the men’s and mixed squads for the 2023 UK Nationals which take place later this month.

The competition, organised by England Men’s and Mixed Netball Association, will be held at Loughborough University between August 18-20 when 32 teams, featuring more than 400 athletes, will compete across the weekend.

This means that more than 100 games will take place, all being live-streamed.

The men’s squad

is as follows:

Jamie Arneil

Peter Corrin

Tony Eccles

Michael Josem

Robert Mason

Stephen Mulhern

Michael Pardoe

Jason Philbin

Mixed squad:

Aalish Harris

Mairi Harrison

Jake Hicks

Torryn Jones

Zoe Kirkham

Eliana Kneen

Zahed Miah

Bayleigh Mitchell

Cassidy Pizzey

Niamh Skillicorn

Chloe Swales

Sara Watterson

Claire Battye, Isle of Man Netball development officer, explained: ‘Our men’s team attended the nationals last year, gaining invaluable experience.

‘They continue to grow in confidence and skill both individually and as a team, the opportunity to play within our local league is really paying off.

‘This will be our first outing with a mixed squad, it’s a strong squad and to compete in UK Nationals is a fantastic opportunity; congratulations to everyone selected.’

Games will be live streamed and the links will be shared on Isle of Man Netball’s social channels nearer the event.

To get involved in men’s netball, training takes place at the NSC on Fridays between 7-8pm.

Contact [email protected] for further information.

l For further details on Isle of Man Netball, follow the social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X and LinkedIn) or visit the website www.netball.im