The Isle of Man’s senior netball side has lost the opening two games of its Singlife Nations Cup campaign in Singapore.
On Sunday, the Manx faced the hosts in the opening game of the tournament losing 61-37 against last year’s beaten finalists and the world number 22 ranked side.
On Monday the squad faced Singapore’s ‘A’ team losing a nail-biter 39-38.
The islanders continue their group campaign on Tuesday morning (November 4) with a game against Papa New Guinea side who are ranked two places below the Manx Rams in September’s world rankings in 33rd spot. That game is due to get under way at 9am (GMT).
Further group-stage round-robin games follow on Wednesday against Malaysia at 7am (GMT) and on Friday against reigning champions Kenya at 9am (GMT).
The play-off matches and final plus the closing ceremony take place the following day on Saturday, November 8.
The 12-strong Manx Rams squad for the competition comprises the following: Aalish Harris, Alice Cross, Ashley Hall, Becca Cooke, Chloe Swales, Kenzie Pizzey, Lexa Hattersley, Natalie Swales, Paige McQuarrie, Rachel Johnstone, Rhian Evans and Zoe Kirkham.
The squad have been joined in the Far East by Isle of Man Netball president Pip Cross, who is acting as team manager, alongside UK-based head coach Jane Lomax, assistant coach Nordia Masters and physiotherapist Alex Johnston.
