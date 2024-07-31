Manx Harriers’ Steve Taylor is set to officiate at his third Olympic Games on Thursday (August 1).
Taylor is a judge in the Paris Games racewalking events which start with the men’s and women’s 20km events on Thursday morning.
He will also be a judge at the Games’ first mixed marathon relay on the morning of Wednesday, August 7.
Introduced for the first time this year, this event involves teams of two racewalkers, one man and one woman. Each athlete has to complete two legs each of roughly 10km. Steve has previously officiated at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio and is one of only two British athletic officials in France.
Prior to becoming a judge, Steve enjoyed success as a competitor for the Isle of Man, the highlight of which was a memorable performance in the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, British Columbia when he finished 14th.