Former professional cyclist and junior British mountain bike champion Elliot Baxter was voted Coach of the Year in what is a relatively new direction for the former pro cyclist.
Unable to attend the function as he was off-island with prior work commitments, he was screened in a pre-recorded message.
Thanking the people who nominated him and those who had put on the event, he said: ‘It is a great surprise and I'm really grateful, it’s quite an honour.
‘I’m coaching all disciplines of cycling off the back of my own experiences when I started 14 or 15 national championships.
‘2024 was a good year for my supported athletes. I coached my first world champion [Owen Collins, under-23 WEMBO World Solo MTB Championships in Australia]; we also had other national medallists, those with regional titles and new riders following regional/national pathways within British Cycling.
‘I’m also now involved with motorcycling, including the likes of David Knight and the McCanneys off-road. Several of the road racers I coach achieved personal best lap times round the TT course.
‘I hope to carry on that momentum, encouraging athletes to take as much care of their bodies as they do their machines.
‘We’ve got the Island Games coming up in July and the Commonwealth Games next year, so plenty to focus on.’
Elliot thanked the local bike shops, cycling clubs and volunteers for their support; Utmost for providing sponsorship for junior cycling; and sport agents Mezzo for supporting what he does.
He also made mention of his family and others who helped him throughout his own cycling career and now as a coach, which he said takes up just as much time.
The Coach of the Year Award was sponsored by Duke Travel, presented on the night by Peter Duke. Former sports editor and long-time friend John Watterson received the award on Elliot’s behalf.