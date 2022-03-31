Isle of Man Sports Awards: LIVE UPDATES
Thursday 31st March 2022 7:58 pm
Isle of Man Sports Awards take place tonight at the Villa Marina (Isle of Man Newspaper )
The island’s sporting accomplishments of 2021 will be celebrated tonight (Thursday) at the Villa Marina as the Isle of Man Sports Awards take place.
We’ll be providing updates throughout the evening, which is due to get under way about 8.25pm.
- Ceremony due to get under way at about 8.25pm.
- British Gold Medal Winter Olympian Amy Williams is guest of honour.
- Millie Corlett named Sure Young Sports Leader of the year.
