Isle of Man Sports Awards: LIVE UPDATES

Thursday 31st March 2022 7:58 pm
Share
Isle of Man Sports Awards take place tonight at the Villa Marina
Isle of Man Sports Awards take place tonight at the Villa Marina (Isle of Man Newspaper )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The island’s sporting accomplishments of 2021 will be celebrated tonight (Thursday) at the Villa Marina as the Isle of Man Sports Awards take place.

We’ll be providing updates throughout the evening, which is due to get under way about 8.25pm.

More About:

Villa Marina
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0