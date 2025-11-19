Nominations for the Mezzo-sponsored 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards will close this weekend.
Names can be submitted across a dozen categories, including Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year which last year went to cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish and equestrian star Yasmin Ingham.
In addition there will be the Isle of Man Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Team of the Year, Disability Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award and the Leonie Cooil Award for courage and inspiration.
The deadline for nominations is this Sunday (December 14) and can be made online by filling out the relevant form on https://www.isleofmansport.com/sports-awards or by emailing them to [email protected]
Isle of Man Sport executive chairman Andy Varnom commented: ‘From grassroots to world-class achievements, our sporting community is defined by talent, passion and support.
‘These awards celebrate our athletes—and the people who stand beside them every step of the way.’
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine added: ‘This is always one of the most exciting moments in our sporting calendar. The commitment shown by our athletes, volunteers, coaches and officials is extraordinary—and choosing a shortlist will be no easy task.
‘With a Tour de France winner, an Olympian and a Wimbledon player among last year's winners, the Isle of Man continues to prove itself on the world stage. Just as importantly, these awards celebrate the local heroes just as much.’
The shortlist will be unveiled in the new year when tickets for the ceremony go on sale. The event will take place in the Royal Hall of the Villa Marina on the evening of Thursday, February 26.
