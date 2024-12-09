Nominations for the 2024 Isle of Man Sports Awards will close next week on Monday, December 16.
The annual awards ceremony will take place in the Royal Hall in the Villa Marina in February, celebrating the island’s shining lights across various sports, both on home soil and the global stage.
Nominations opened recently and will be accepted up until 5pm on Monday.
Names can be submitted across 12 different categories, including Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, which last year went to Sale and England rugby star Bevan Rodd and cycling’s women's British national time trial champion Lizzie Holden.
Sir Mark Cavendish should be in the mix for the men’s award after his record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win, but the other categories are much more unpredictable.
One of those possibly in contention for the Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year award – having also won the accolade last year - is Isle of Man hockey player Sienna Dunn who helped England win a bronze medal at the Under-21 European Hockey Championships in Spain during the summer.
The full list of categories is as follows:
Sportsman of the Year
Sportswoman of the Year
Isle of Man Sports Ambassador
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year
Disability Sportsperson of the Year
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year
Sports Administrator of the Year
Sports Coach of the Year
Sports Team of the Year
Lifetime Achievement
The Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award
Nominees will be accepted online at https://isleofmansport.com/sports-awards/online-nomination-form-iom-sports-awards/ or via email to [email protected]
The shortlist of finalists will be confirmed in January ahead of the winners being announced at the annual gala ceremony at the Villa Marina on February 27.