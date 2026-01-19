Isle of Man Volleyball has secured a new sponsorship deal for its island teams.
The men’s and women’s Falcons sides – the latter of which competes in the UK National Volleyball League - are to be backed by Opul Group, a multifaceted company specialising in travel, hospitality and bespoke business services.
The women’s team regularly competes against the likes of York Falcons, Manchester Marvels Mystics, Urmston Grammar, Leeds Gorse 3, Hull Thunder, Chester Amazons, Newcastle Staffs 2 and Everton Seadragons.
The Falcons’ new red and black shirts were unveiled at a team shoot attended by Stuart Leech, transport manager at Opul who joined players for the reveal.
Isle of Man Volleyball would like to thank Neeraj Bhatia and the Opul Group for their valued support and commitment to local sport.
Jennifer Moret, head coach of Isle of Man Volleyball, said: ‘We are truly grateful for the generous support from Opul. Sponsorship like this allows our athletes to not only compete but to grow.
‘Our women’s team is proudly representing the Isle of Man in the National Volleyball League in the UK, competing in Women’s Division Three North for the 2025-2026 season.
‘This is an incredible opportunity for our players to develop their skills on a national stage, while also preparing for the Island Games in 2027.’
‘Having a strong partner in Opul behind us is a huge boost to our journey. The partnership with Opul reflects a shared vision of growth, excellence and representing the Isle of Man with pride both at home and internationally.’
