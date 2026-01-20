Sandpaper - J. Nebergaard (Denmark) - a massive opening test against the tournament's number three seed; Hardbat (MS) - C. A. Lopez and A. Cherer (Brazil) - facing local favourites ranked 32nd and 50th in the world respectively; Hardbat (open) - H. Zanon (Brazil) - though unranked, Zanon is regarded as one of the finest classic players in São Paulo; Barewood (open) - M. Benite (Brazil) - a specialist category against Benite, a master champion in wood and world number three.