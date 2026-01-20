As Scott Lewis touches down in Brazil for the Classic Table Tennis World Cup, the challenge facing the Manx champion has come into sharp focus.
Last week’s Isle of Man Courier covered his departure, so this article takes a look at the formidable global line-up standing between Lewis and world glory.
The timing of this tournament is perfect, coinciding with the global release of the film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.
Inspired by the legendary Marty Reisman, the film highlights the ‘classic’ styles - sandpaper, hardbat, and wood - and events in which Scott will be competing this week.
Adding to the prestige is the ‘Marty Supreme’ (MS) category, a specialised event for the most elite exponents of the classic game.
Lewis is facing the largest entry in the history of the International Classic Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF), with players from more than 20 nations converging on Três Coroas.
Opening draw throws down the gauntlet
His schedule is a who’s who of international specialists.
He is travelling and competing alongside his former rival David Tiplady, the 2024 world champion whom Scott defeated to take the English Open title last year.
His opening opponents in each of the four disciplines are as follows:
Sandpaper - J. Nebergaard (Denmark) - a massive opening test against the tournament's number three seed; Hardbat (MS) - C. A. Lopez and A. Cherer (Brazil) - facing local favourites ranked 32nd and 50th in the world respectively; Hardbat (open) - H. Zanon (Brazil) - though unranked, Zanon is regarded as one of the finest classic players in São Paulo; Barewood (open) - M. Benite (Brazil) - a specialist category against Benite, a master champion in wood and world number three.
Sponsorship support by Sutcliffe Construction
The sheer scale of this trip, covering thousands of miles and significant accommodation expenses, made the journey a daunting financial prospect.
Lewis has been quick to credit the generous support of his lead sponsor, Sutcliffe Construction Ltd, whose backing turned a lifelong ambition into a reality.
Ralph Sutcliffe, of the well-respected island firm, noted that the company is proud to invest in individuals like Scott who strive for excellence: ‘We are proud to be working alongside Scott as he prepares to showcase his talent and dedication on the world stage.
Sutcliffe Construction, which has been established in the island for 27 years, is joined by Spin Arena, Copy Shop and the Arrandale House and Apartments in ensuring the Isle of Man is represented at the highest level of the sport.
The prestigious tournament, which officially began with an opening ceremony at the weekend and runs until this Sunday (January 25), marks the first time the island has participated in the event.
A further update will follow with Scott’s progress.
KEN MITCHELL
