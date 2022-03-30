Isle of Man Sports Awards take place tonight

The 2021 Isle of Man Sports Awards ceremony takes place at the Villa Marina this evening (Thursday).

Olympic gold medal winner Amy Williams MBE is the guest of honour. She was originally scheduled to attend the ceremony two years ago, only for it to be held online as a result of the pandemic.

Tonight’s event will see 12 awards being presented across the various categories, with winners chosen by the Isle of Man Sport committee.

These include the main Sportsmen and Sportswomen of the Year accolades, as well as the prestigious Lifetime Achievement and Leonie Cooil ‘Courage & Inspiration’ Award.

The main section of the evening gets underway at 8.15pm and public tickets are available in the upstairs circle at £3 each.

Visit www.villagaiety.com for more information and to purchase tickets.